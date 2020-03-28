After the WHO declared the United States as the new epicenter of Covid-19, the leaders asked the president to consider closing the border.

The governors of the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas urged President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to take into account that has the power to close the border with the United States, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our country.

At a press conference, at the end of the second coordination meeting between the three governments, the governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez, declared that, although walls between states of the Republic cannot be erected to contain the virus, there is already a border with the United States, and international crossings can be controlled by the Mexican government.

“We have a neighbor and we do not have the powers to close the border, he does and must take them into account.”

Today I had the second Interstate Meeting: Northeast Region with the governors of Coahuila and Tamaulipas, to coordinate the following actions to take and preventive measures before the contingency of COVID-19 in our states.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/bQvQRD97YA

– JAIME RDZ EL BRONCO (@JaimeRdzNL) March 28, 2020

For his part, the Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, emphasized that the World Health Organization has called United States as the new epicenter outbreak of Covid-19.

“Remember that there are three states that have an important neighborhood with the United States, we have many border crossings and about 50 percent of the movements that occur between Mexico and the United States are on our borders.”

He added that, although they have implemented sanitary filters in the interior of their states, such as in airports and bus stations, “we have to take a step forward and understand that the coronavirus will enter by walking across our borders, and it is precisely what is coming“

Cabeza de Vaca called on President López Obrador to take joint measures for the northeast region of the country.

“We are in the best position to join efforts and resources to face this problem.”

With my counterparts from the states of # NuevoLeón and #Tamaulipas, we made known to the media the different measures to make the detection, prevention and containment of # COVID19 in the northeast more effective by strengthening our health systems. pic.twitter.com/w5G7hjiC62

– Miguel Riquelme (@mrikelme) March 27, 2020

The governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme Solís, announced that they will spread awareness campaigns to avoid visits during Easter to the border states of Mexicans residing in the United States, in particular of the caravans that are organized to travel to their native country.

“Furthermore, we want to see that the Federal Government can do the same within the border strip of the northeastern states of the country,” said Riquelme.