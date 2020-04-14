The daughter of the celebrity has left her mom exposed throughout Instagram by explaining that she is more aware of her famous friends than of her and her three brothers

Kim Kardashian She has been locked up in her Los Angeles mansion for weeks with her four children, all under the age of seven, and trying to manage her multi-million dollar empire in the distance. In her case, that means continuing to update her social media frequently to offer content to her fans, but her first-born North isn’t making it easy for her.

The girl’s irruptions in the Instagram live shows of her famous mother have become something that her followers await with bated breath because, as with her father Kanye West, you never know what will come out of that mouth.

This Monday, without going any further, Kim He tried to put out a public safety announcement to encourage his neighbors in the state of California to stay at home to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, but in the middle of the message his daughter came up with a very audible whisper: “I just was out.”

“You just went out into the garden and nothing happens because of that,” Kim hastened to correct her. somewhat rushed to make it clear that your little one is also respecting quarantine.

At another point in the video, as the celebrity talked about how important it is to stay in touch with loved ones to make sure they are all right, North interrupted him to comment: “Well, you should take more care of your children and not so much of your friends.”

Last week the girl also sneaked into Kim’s makeup tutorial. After enduring several interruptions from North, who wanted to wash his hands and basically get his attention, the celebrity ended up confessing looking at the camera that he had hidden in one of the guest bathrooms to record nor had she managed to get her offspring to leave her alone two minutes in a row.

“Hey, that was not very nice of youNorth shouted at him from out of plane with a reproachful tone.

