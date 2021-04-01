North Macedonia took a 20-year streak from Germany



Germany’s third defeat in playoff history.

Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen / AFP / Getty Images

Germany was 20 years old without losing a playoff game heading to the World Cup. And although they seem impossible machines to fail, this Wednesday the unthinkable happened. They lost. They lost at home. AND lost to North Macedonia, a team that just qualified for its first European Championship and whose FIFA ranking is 66th (September 2020).

The Teutons had not lost since 2001, when they fell 1-5 at the expense of England. It was just his third defeat on the World Cup road. The first fall occurred in 1985 against Portugual.

#OJOALDATO – Germany have only lost THREE matches in ALL of their World Cup Qualifying history: 0-1 against Portugal in 1985

1-5 against England 2001

1-2 against Macedonia in 2021 END TO HIS WORLD RECORD: 18 wins in a row in Playoffs. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) March 31, 2021

Perfect football, imperfect Germany

Although football is usually an 11v11 sport in which Germany always wins, today it showed us that perfection lies in the game itself, not in the Germans. First, a monumental failure by Timo Werner that you cannot miss.

Then a maxim was fulfilled: to those who do not do, they do. Elmas finished off a center with elegance and enough power so that with a minimum deviation there was no possibility of saving.

North Macedonia has raised the illusion of those who believed it was impossible. It was for 20 years.