North Korea’s tank isn’t the best in the world

07/08/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A new Article states that the Pokpung-ho IV main battle tank of the North Korean People’s Army has the “world’s most terrible firepowerA closer examination of the tank, however, reveals a tank that doesn’t live up to its name “Storm Tiger,” the literal translation of Pokpung-ho.

North Korea is a country with very limited resources as it is isolated by the great world powers such as the United States and its allies. Despite this, the notoriously secretive nation has amassed an impressive arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles that has largely eclipsed its previously impressive conventional forces.

One of the most recent developments in North Korean ground forces is the Pokpung-ho IV, also known as Songun 915. North Korea has developed eleven types of tanks in the last 40 years, many of which are improvements to the previous design. North Korea develops upgraded versions as it masters the technology already in service around the world. This means that the Pyonyang Tank Corps is constantly in the rear in tank development.