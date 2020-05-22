North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has made an unusually small amount of public appearances in the past two months, and three weeks have passed without state media reporting his appearance at a public event, according to analysts.

Kim’s low profile coincides with the imposition of anti-coronavirus measures in the country, although North Korea says it has no confirmed cases, and comes in the wake of intense speculation about his health since he did not attend an emblematic birthday celebration. last month.

Kim has appeared in public four times in April and so far in May – in the same period last year it was 27 times.

Since taking office in 2011, the fewest public appearances by Kim during these months have been the 21 of 2017, according to a count by Chad O’Carroll, chief executive of Korea Risk Group, a Seoul-based organization that monitors the northern neighbor.

“This is not normal,” he said in a Twitter post this week.

As a leader with almost absolute power over the 25.5 million North Koreans and access to a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons, Kim’s health and whereabouts are a frequent target of international attention for signs of instability.

But the information is highly controlled in North Korea, and details confirmed about Kim independently are almost nonexistent.

