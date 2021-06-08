North Korea’s cruel punishment for those who watch foreign series and movies

In North Korea, watching series, movies or listening to foreign music is a crime punishable by death.

In 2002, the Pyongyang authorities were just beginning to notice. Under the regime of their supreme leader, entire military troops had a single assignment: find about 20 thousand illegal CDs, whose content would be remarkably sensitive for civil consumption. This is how the capture raids began throughout North Korea: it was necessary eradicate foreign movies forever.

North Korea against foreign films

Photo: Sun Chengwu / VCG via .

This first attempt in the 2000s It was not enough. The content of other foreigners continued to leak into the country, compromising the institutional narrative in favor of the supreme president. In North Korea, the president not only does the executive function: He is a kind of shared father for the population, guarantor of their rights and chosen by an almost divine lineage.

Today, no official biographies of North Korean leaders exist. However, it is known that they govern the country under the same principle: there can be no type of opposition to their dictatorship. Not even content from other countries, which could “contaminate the minds of its inhabitants”, who live “in prosperity under his absolute protection“.

A report by Laura Bicker, Asia correspondent for the BBC, highlights the introduction of a new law in North Korea which aims to eliminate any type of foreign influence. Anyone who doesn’t align with this formative principle of local nationalism it could suffer very severe consequences.

The project does not only include audiovisual content. T-shirts, vocabulary or any other item imported from other parts of the world – particularly from the West – can be punished for generations. The most fortunate will only be executed on public roads, as exemplary punishments. Who did not want to witness the shooting, they would be considered traitors, based on Bicker coverage.

Unpleasant, individualistic, and anti-socialist

Photo: by Woohae Cho / .

In North Korea there is no internet. There are also no social networks and there are only some allowed television channels. According to Guy Delisle, a political cartoonist who lived in Pyongyang for almost a year, everyone talks about the supremacy and greatness of the leader in turn.

Although this reality already existed before Kim Jong-Un took office, since 2011 the president made this condition even more drastic. In his words, consuming foreign content is about a “Reactionary thinking.” Anyone caught with illicit media will be sentenced to death by firing squad.

Those who consume illegal content – or not approved by the State – will be sentenced to 15 years of work in concentration camps, in the manner of Nazi Germany. The same applies, according to Jong-Un, to those whose behavior is “unpleasant, individualistic and anti-socialist“, Particularly among North Korean youth.

No references

Photo: Images / LightRocket via .

For the absolute leader of North Korea, the content and articles coming from abroad are “dangerous poisons“. For this reason, it declared war on them for years, but it was not until 2021 that it finalized a bill that “aims to protect the population” from this type of harmful influences, without the need to use all its nuclear force.

For the population, in contrast, repression makes life forms limited in freedom. The strategy of limiting content to North Korean production, it seems, is related to the fact that people do not have a reference point with life in other parts of the world. In this way, they will not be able to compare their lifestyle with that of others.

However, the bill still stands. The first outlet in the world to obtain a copy was Daily NK, which highlighted the following about it:

“It states that if a worker is discoveredor, the factory boss can be punished, and if a child is troublesome, the parents can also be punished. The mutual monitoring system encouraged by the North Korean regime is aggressively reflected in this law, ”Lee Sang Yong, its editor-in-chief, told the BBC.

The very few defectors who have managed to escape from North Korea assure that the situation becomes more and more violent and silent. Any hint of resistance that is detected in the population is quickly suppressed, and all seems to return to normal.

Despite this, Bricker points out, it is impressive “how people have been ingenious to circulate and watch foreign films that are generally smuggled across the border with China. ” At the same time, the North Korean state devises new ways to repress these stimuli, so that the institutional narrative of power can become the only unquestionable, irreplaceable, infinite.

