Kim Yo Jong said he will leave the next retaliatory measure against South Korea to North Korean military leaders

AP –

Seoul.- The powerful sister of the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un threatened on Saturday to launch a military action against South Korea after whipping Seoul for the decline in bilateral relations and failing to prevent activists from launching anti-Pyongyang flyers across the border.

After pointing to South Korea as an « enemy », Kim Yo Jong He reiterated a previous threat that Seoul will soon witness the collapse of the « useless » inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

Kim, first deputy director of the department of the ruling Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, affirmed that she will leave it to the military leaders of North Korea carry out the next retaliatory measure against South Korea.

« In the exercise of my power authorized by the supreme ruler, our party and the state, I instructed the sections of the department in charge of affairs with the enemy to decisively execute the next action, » she said in a statement released by the State Central Korean Telegraph Agency.

« As a clue to our next plan that causes anxiety to the (South Korean) authorities, the right to take the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army, » he said. « Our army will also decide something to calm the resentment of our people, and I believe for sure that it will carry it out. »

The severity of Kim’s speech shows his high rank in the direction of North Korea. Already considered the most powerful woman in the country and her brother’s closest confidant, the state press recently confirmed that she is now in charge of relations with South Korea.

The Kaesong Liaison Office, closed in January for fear of the coronavirus, was established as a result of one of the main agreements reached at the three 2018 summits between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The Moon government had lobbied hard to complete the nuclear summits between Kim and President Donald Trump, who have met three times since 2018. Likewise, Moon has also worked to improve inter-Korean relations.

However, in recent months, North Korea practically suspended all cooperation with the South Korea while expressing frustration at the lack of progress in nuclear negotiations with the Trump government.