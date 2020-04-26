The images spread amid confusion over the health and whereabouts of the North Korean dictator.

Notimex –

Seoul.- A train belonging to north korean leader, Kim Jong-un, was detected at a station in the city of Wonsan, on the east coast of North Korean territory, amid speculation about the Health of the president.

Satellite images showed that a train, which probably belongs to Kim Jong-un, was parked in the Leadership Station, which operates in the complex of Wonsan since April 21, according to 38 North, a website specializing in North Korean issues.

The pictures show a train about 250 meters long in a station exclusively for the Kim family, but was not detected on April 15, but on the 21 and 23 of the same month.

The presence of train does not check the whereabouts of the north korean leader nor does it indicate anything about his HealthAlthough he does give credibility to reports that Kim is staying in an elite area on the east coast of North Korea, the Yonhap agency highlights.

Rumors about Health Kim’s have spread as the leader skipped an important annual visit to the Kumsusan Sun Palace on April 15 to mark the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea and grandfather of the current north korean leader.

The US news network CNN intensified speculation after reporting, the previous week, that the United States is verifying information about the “serious danger” that Kim faces after surgery.

Meanwhile, Seoul officials have questioned recent media reports on Kim, claiming there are no unusual signs in North Korea.

So far, the North Korean media has made no mention of Kim’s public activity for two weeks, since his last appearance on April 11, when he chaired an important meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Kim. North Korea; however, they have reported that the leader has performed his regular duties.

Also, it’s not unusual for Kim to disappear from the public eye, but most of the time this happens, unsubstantiated rumors spread about her Health.