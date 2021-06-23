North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister warns of “false expectations” of dialogue with the United States

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he warned this Tuesday to USA about they “False expectations” of dialogue with Pyongyang, after Washington reached out again to talks with the regime.

In a statement collected by the state agency KCNA, Kim Yo-jong thus referred to some comments from the White House National Security Advisor, Jack Sullivan, who said that the North had sent “an interesting signal” about its willingness to dialogue, in statements to the US network ABC.

“The expectations they have falsely chosen to have could plunge them into even greater disappointment”said the dictator’s sister, who added that the United States “seems to have interpreted the situation in a way in which it seeks to comfort itself.”

Harden tone against the United States

Kim Yo-jong, who holds the position of Deputy Director of Propaganda of the Central Committee of the North Korean Single Party, thus hardened the tone of the regime vis-à-vis the United States, after the Supreme Leader of the North affirmed last week that the country must prepare “for both dialogue and confrontation” with Washington.

The new message from the regime coincides with the visit to South Korea from the US special envoy to the North, Sung Kim, to meet with their counterparts in Seoul and Japan and discuss a possible return to the negotiating table with Pyongyang.

“We continue to hope that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea’s official name) respond positively to our approach and to our offer to meet anywhere and at any time without preconditions, “said the White House special envoy after the trilateral meeting the day before.

The mention of the North Korean leader’s dialogue was interpreted as the first positive message in this sense of Kim Jong-un towards the US since the arrival at the White House of President Joe Biden, whose administration is committed to an intermediate diplomatic path to that of his predecessors.

It remains to be seen what the regime’s true position will be on potential nuclear disarmament negotiations, at a time when the country you are going through a delicate food situation due to its greater isolation as a result of the pandemic, international sanctions and poor harvests.

The US envoy will continue on Tuesday with his meeting agenda in Seoul, where he will hold a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, among other senior positions in his Executive.

