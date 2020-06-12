North Korea said its intention is to create a more reliable force to deal with long-term US military threats.

North Korea assured that it will strengthen its nuclear program dissuasively in response to what he sees as unfulfilled promises by United States, after two years of diplomatic rapprochement.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the Singapore summitThe first held by the leaders of both countries, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon released this message in a statement released by the KCNA news agency.

“The DPRK’s infallible strategic objective (which stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name) is to create a more reliable force to deal with the long-term military threats from the United States,” says Ri.

Ri assures that “the hope for a better relationship DPRK-USA -who was very tall before the watchful eye of the world two years ago-, now she has become hopeless “.

North Korea It has been tightening its stance with the United States and South Korea in the past year after the failure of the summit on denuclearization Hanoi, in which Washington considered the regime’s disarmament proposal insufficient.

The North Korean Foreign Minister believes that the peoples of both countries continue to hope that a “new era of cooperation, peace and prosperity” will open, but that the situation on the peninsula “is becoming worse every day.”

Ri goes on to list Pyongyang concessions from Singapore, such as the closure of the Punggye-ri nuclear test center, the absence of intercontinental missile launches, the repatriation of remains of US soldiers killed in the Korean War, or the liberation of Americans. detained in North Korea.

The foreign minister accuses Washington of not responding and considers that the only thing the US government has done so far “is nothing more than accumulating its political achievements” and then makes a clear reference to the messages – and the tone used in them – from President Donald Trump on the social network Twitter.

For this reason, Ri assures, “we will never again give the US president another package so that it can be used to add achievements without receiving anything in return.”

The North Korean politician believes that his country sees no improvement in ties “simply by maintaining personal relations between the supreme leader (Kim Jong-un) and the US president” and questions the need to maintain the “handshake” of Singapore.

Finally Ri assured that the United States is targeting North Korea with “all kinds” of nuclear weapons and mentions the strategic aircraft carriers and bombers in the area, an apparent reference to the B-1, which technically is no longer equipped with atomic bombs but that Washington deployed again in May at its air base in Guam.

