Current values. Kim Jong-Un did not appear during the Sun Festival on April 15, yet one of the largest in the country. Since then, the world has had no official news. Is this disappearance of the dictator unprecedented?

Antoine Bondaz. The last time the North Korean media reported the physical presence of Kim Jong-un at an event was on April 12, when he attended a meeting of the political bureau of the Party’s central committee in Pyongyang. The first item on the agenda was the measures to prevent the epidemic of Covid-19. On the other hand, messages of congratulations were sent on his behalf to foreign leaders, the latest dated April 28 being addressed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It has been more than two weeks since the North Korean leader appeared in public. Which is not without precedent. For example, he hadn’t appeared between late January and mid-February for 22 days. However, he did not participate in the celebrations of April 15, the Sun Festival, which is the anniversary of the birth of the regime’s founder and Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung. However, this is one of the most important festivals in North Korea, which touches on the fundamentals of the regime and in particular the dynastic character of it. It is the first time since the commemoration that a North Korean leader has not participated.

There is a lot of unverified information about Kim Jong-Un’s health. The American media TMZ even mentioned his death. How big has this “revelation” been on international opinion and in the Asian world?

In the United States and Europe, it was the article by TMZ that caused the buzz and ignited social networks and then the media. However, this article only takes up rumors published in Japan and on the Chinese social network WeChat the day before. This is by no means a “revelation” but the media coverage of a rumor since no reliable and cross-checked source is mentioned. It is therefore logical that a rumor about Kim Jong-un, staging the opacity of the regime, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, explodes as soon as a media like TMZ, known to announce the death of celebrities American – and not have reliable sources on the North Korean elites – publishes it.

How to explain this enthusiasm around the possible disappearance of Kim Jong-un?

The whole world is fond of everything that comes from North Korea, and there has been a very strong popular and media interest in Kim Jong-un in recent years. He has in fact become a very high profile celebrity. He is almost a pop icon, which in itself raises questions while we must not forget that he is a dictator at the head of one, if not, the most authoritarian and least regime. respectful of human rights to the world.

Besides, the wildest rumors about North Korea are generally buzzing for at least two reasons. The demand for information, generally superficial and not aimed at really understanding the country and its history, greatly exceeds the supply of information. In addition, the deliberately maintained opacity of the North Korean regime allows fantasies to take shape. Many rumors, even delusional, arouse interest: Kim Jong-un’s uncle was allegedly fed dogs, Kim Jong-un’s former girlfriend was executed, etc.

The state of health of the North Korean leader questions, why?

As of yet, we don’t know anything about Kim Jong-un’s health. It is obvious that his obesity, his heavy consumption of cigarettes and probably alcohol, and his family history do not help to think that the leader is in good shape. However, no one can say today that he has had a stroke or is having a heart operation. The announcement of the visit of a Chinese medical team is inaccurate then that the Chinese authorities have just related that members of the International Department of the Party and the doctors had recently gone to North Korea but without specifying the object of their visit, which may very well be related to measures to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

Contrary to what the general public and the media often do not appreciate, it will therefore be necessary to wait for more information, and this will only be very indirect because the regime will obviously not openly evoke the health of the leader .

Isn’t concealing Kim Jong-Un’s state of health a North Korean strategy to observe the impact of such an announcement?

What is clear is that if Kim Jong-un was in a normal or recovering state of health, observing international reactions would be very interesting. Firstly, it serves as a reminder that many satellites are focused on the country and monitor its every move. The analysis of satellite imagery thus makes it possible to demonstrate that his personal train is in Wonsan and that the yachts they generally use when he goes there, have been moved to get closer to one of his villas, suggesting that he is currently in this seaside town on the east coast of the country.

Secondly, communication from neighboring countries, notably South Korea and China, or more distant like the United States, is crucial for the regime to analyze their reaction to the uncertainty concerning the state of health of the northern leader. -Korean. But this is also the case in Pyongyang, where if some of the elites start to spread rumors or worry about their health, this can be enriching in order to test their loyalty and loyalty.

At a time when everyone in the West is talking about the next world, wouldn’t the regime be preparing Korea according to Kim Jong-un?

We often talk a little too much about the world after or the world before without focusing enough on the world now. Kim Jong-un remains the undisputed and undisputed leader in North Korea, and no succession process has been formalized.

Has a angel replacement emerged for several weeks?

It is a very different situation from the only two successions in this political regime founded in 1948. The succession of Kim Il-sung to Kim Jong-il had lasted for decades and the succession of Kim Jong-il to Kim Jong-un for years . The successors had been prepared at length, progressively ascending the Party hierarchy, controlling key positions in connection with the security services, or even being officially presented to the population. None of this seems to have been done today.

Other Party dignitaries will have an important role to play. Choe Ryong-hae, number 2 of the Party and very close to Kim Jong-un, who accompanied him for more than 10 years during the succession and his coming to power. But again, many unknowns persist.

The dictator’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, seems to be at the top of the list to replace him, does this theory seem credible to you?

What we can say is that the regime is obviously dynastic and that the descendants of Kim Il-sung, in particular a specific branch, have considerable dynastic authority which is part of what is described in the country as “bloodline” of Mount Paektu ”, this ancient volcano being in Korean mythology the birthplace of the first Korean king, Tangun, of which the Korean people are the descendants. Furthermore, the Party plays a fundamental role in being the backbone of the organization of the whole of society.

From there, we can obviously think that Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong-un, could play an important role if a succession process was started. However, she is in her thirties, has a role in the Party but which is linked to the cult of her brother’s personality and not to the security services. She was never officially presented as the successor to the people. Finally, she is a woman who is in a very patriarchal and macho society, that complicates things …

Has North Korea experienced a similar situation in the past?

The precedent for a leader not participating in a major event was in September 2008, when Kim Jong-il had not participated in the Republic’s 60th anniversary. It was later learned that he had had a stroke a few weeks earlier and was therefore unable to participate. This absence and this precedent therefore raised more than questions, they started the rumor machine.

