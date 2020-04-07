GENEVA, APR 7 (.) – North Korea, one of the few countries that has not reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, has said it continues the tests and has more than 500 people in quarantine, a reporter told . on Tuesday. representative of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO, which said it has been receiving “weekly updates” from the North Korean Ministry of Health, said the isolated communist-run country had the ability to conduct studies to detect the disease in a laboratory in the capital Pyongyang.

“As of April 2, 709 people – 11 foreigners and 698 nationals – had undergone the COVID-19 test. There are no reports of a positive case of COVID-19. There are 509 people in quarantine, two foreigners and 507 nationals, “Dr. Edwin Salvador, WHO representative in North Korea, said in an email.

“Since December 31, 24,842 people have been released from quarantine, a figure that includes 380 foreigners,” he said.

The WHO has been informed that North Korea received medical supplies from China for the protection of its inhabitants and detection of the disease, he added. WHO has sent supplies of protective equipment.

The WHO website shows in the latest global count of the disease almost 1.3 million officially reported cases and 72,614 deaths in some 206 countries and territories, which appears to exclude North Korea, Lesotho, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Yemen. .

(Report by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)