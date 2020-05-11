The difficulty of trying to reopen the economy without reigniting the coronavirus outbreaks was reflected on Monday in growing concern in South Korea over a second wave of infections in the newly reopened nightclubs.

The South Korean government had been confident enough to reopen much of its economy after weeks of only a handful of new cases being detected a day. But at least 35 were reported Monday after the outbreak in the clubs, which have temporarily closed again.

China also had a second day with 10 or more new cases, five of them in Wuhan City, the original epicenter of the pandemic and where a strict quarantine was lifted last month. The government reminded people to take personal protection against the virus.

Governments around the world are trying to juggle, smoothing out the quarantines that have left millions of people without jobs, while warning of the threat of a second wave of infections.

In the United States, members of the Donald Trump government were optimistic about a relatively rapid rebound of the virus. But life in the White House reflected the difficult challenges that the pandemic continued to pose, after Vice President Mike Pence went into “voluntary isolation” when one of his aides tested positive.

In South Korea, authorities were reviewing cell phone and credit card records, as well as images from security cameras, to track thousands of people who visited a popular Seoul entertainment district in recent weeks. It is likely that 85 cases of the virus are related to that focus, according to the Seoul mayor, and health workers are trying to contact more than 3,000 of the 5,500 people who recently visited the nightclubs.

In China, although the new cases raised fears of a new outbreak, 82,000 junior high school students were returning to class on Monday to prepare for their high school entrance exams. And Shanghai Disneyland, closed since the end of January, reopened its doors with social distancing measures and only under reservation of place. Visitors, dressed in face masks and often also Mickey Mouse ears or character costumes, passed body temperature checks at the entrance.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin predicted that the US economy would revive in the second half of the year after suffering unemployment rates that rival the Great Depression. Another 3.2 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total for the past seven weeks to 33.5 million people.

“I think they are going to see a rebound from a low point,” Mnuchin said in remarks to “Fox News Sunday.”

However, the director of the University of Washington institute that created the coronavirus model supported by the White House said that the decisions of several states to reopen the businesses “will suppose more cases and deaths in 10 days”. Cases and deaths are expected to rise in states like Illinois, Arizona, Florida and California, said Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute of Health Measurements and Assessment.

In many countries, meanwhile, Mother’s Day was celebrated. For some it was the first without loved ones lost to the virus. Others sent their good wishes from a safe distance, or through calls and video conferences.

The virus has caused special suffering among the elderly, with more than 26,000 deaths in residences in the United States, according to an Associated Press count.

The United States has recorded 1.3 million infected and nearly 80,000 deaths, the highest number in the world by far, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. Worldwide, there have been 4 million cases and more than 280,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Those with jobs that can’t be done from home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week, he said. Johnson, who has adopted a harsher strategy after falling ill than he describes as “this bloody disease,” set a target on June 1 to start reopening schools and businesses if Britain can control new infections and the rate of infection by infected person.

“We will be guided not by mere hope or financial need,” he said. “We will be guided by science, data and public health.”

Germany, which managed to reduce its new cases to below 1,000 a day before easing restrictions, has seen regional upsurges in cases associated with slaughterhouses and residences.

France let some smaller pupils return to school on Monday after almost two months. Attendance was not mandatory at the moment. And in Spain, residents in some regions could sit in controlled ways in bars, restaurants and other public spaces on Monday, although Madrid and Barcelona were still in confinement.

