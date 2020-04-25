North Korea’s bloodthirsty dictator, Kim Jong-un, is said to have died according to several Chinese media, while their Japanese colleagues talk of a vegetative state with no hope of recovery.

While China sent doctors to Kim Jong-un’s bedside this week, Chinese and Japanese media reported on Saturday that the dictator’s death was almost certain.

It is difficult, at this time, to have the slightest confirmation from the world’s most closed country, which moreover is highly sensitive information.

The Chinese and Japanese media are relying in particular on information relayed by the deputy director of a Hong Kong news channel who is also said to be the niece of the Chinese foreign minister. She herself announced the news on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter.

The Japanese media are less positive about the death of Kim Jong-Un, who is, however, in a vegetative state with no possible improvement after a failed heart operation.

In early April, Kim reportedly suffered a heart attack while on an official visit to his own country.

According to Asian media reports, Kim Jong-Un had an aortic stent graft inserted at that time. But the operation was reportedly carried out too late or was completely botched, according to some who report that the “surgeon’s hands were shaky.”

In the event of Kim Jong-Un’s death, the power should go to her younger sister who is considered even more cruel than her brother.