North Korea sees no improvements to maintain the relationship between Kim Jong Un and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the Asian state media reported, on the second anniversary of the historic summit between the leaders.

US policies prove that Washington remains a long-term threat to North Korea and its people, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said in a statement issued by state news agency KCNA.

The June 2018 summit in Singapore represented the first time that a sitting US president had met with a North Korean leader, but the statement that came out of the meeting lacked details, opting for four general commitments.

Ri said in retrospect that the Trump administration appears to have focused only on scoring political points while seeking to isolate and stifle North Korea, and threaten it with preemptive nuclear strikes and regime change.

“We will never again provide the executive president of the United States with another package to be used for achievement without receiving anything in return,” he said. “Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise.”

On Thursday, North Korea criticized the United States for commenting on inter-Korean issues, saying Washington should remain silent if it wants the upcoming presidential elections to run smoothly.

Ri said North Korea’s desire to open a new era of cooperation is deeper than ever, but that the situation on the Korean peninsula is worsening on a daily basis.

“The United States professes to be an advocate of improved relations with the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – the official name of North Korea -), but is in fact bent on exacerbating the situation,” Ri said, adding that his The country will continue to increase its military forces to deal with threats from Washington.

