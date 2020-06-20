South Korean Marines patrol the perimeter of Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, after North Korea destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office located on its territory in response to anti-regime propaganda sent from the South.

North Korea is preparing a propaganda campaign against South Korea by launching brochures across the border, official media said Saturday, amid new tensions between the two countries.

The North Korean government harshly criticized recent leaflet launches across the border, an action often carried out by North Korean opponents who fled to the South., using balloons or bottles that throw into the river that marks the border.

« Enraged », the North Koreans are now « moving ahead with preparations to launch a large-scale distribution of brochures » in turn to the South, North Korea’s official KCNA agency said.

« Every action will have the right reaction and only when you experience it can you feel how offensive it is, » the agency added.

North Korea increased pressure this week with the destruction of the South Relations office in the border city of Kaesong.

Photos from the official newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed cigarette butts and ashes on top of leaflets with the face of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

In one of the brochures you can see the president’s face having a drink and a legend that says: « He ate everything, including the agreement between North Korea and South Korea. »

Pyongyang is furious at the propaganda leaflets released by exiles criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for not respecting human rights and for his nuclear ambitions.

North Korea makes missile display

The failure of the latest summit in Hanoi between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump has triggered tension between the two countries. According to some experts, Pyongyang seeks to provoke a crisis to put pressure on Seoul and obtain concessions.

The South Korean Unification Minister, Kim Yeon-chul, in charge of North Korea-related affairs, resigned on Friday amid mounting tension between the two countries.

President Moon Jae-in « accepted the resignation proposal of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, » according to a statement by the Blue House, the South Korean presidency, which has not offered further details.

Kim resigned on Wednesday, the day after North Korea’s destruction of the liaison office between the two countries located on its territory, implying that it « assumes its responsibilities » in the deterioration of inter-Korean relations.

South Korean authorities hardened the tone and forcefully replied to the statements released by Pyongyang in which he criticized the southern president, Moon Jae-in rejected a dialogue offer and confirmed his plans to remilitarize the border.

South Korean presidential office spokesman Yoon Do-han harshly rejected the words of Kim Yo-jong, sister of northern leader Kim Jong-un, at a press conference.They were collected in two statements released today by the state agency KCNA just a day after North Korea destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office.

In both texts, Kim Yo-jong made public Seoul’s offer to send delegates to Pyongyang for dialogue and angrily rejected it, in addition to calling a speech « disgusting » by Moon on Monday urging the regime not to spoil the rally.

Kim Jong un and her sister Kim Yo-jong

North Korea sent soldiers to guard posts bordering the South that have been unoccupied since 2018, after announcing that it would remilitarize the divide in response to anti-regime propaganda.

Have been sighted soldiers being deployed at these posts around the so-called demilitarized zone (DMZ), the four-kilometer-wide strip that separates the two countries, according to military sources told the local Yonhap news agency.

MORE ABOUT THESE THEMES:

South Korean Unification Minister resigned after rising tensions with Pyongyang

Discrimination, stigmatization and violence: this is the brutal treatment of the Chinese regime to the African community in times of coronavirus