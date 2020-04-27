For the South Korean and US governments, Kim’s absence would represent the departure of a man they have grappled with over the past two years to try to achieve North Korean denuclearization.

AP –

The government of South Korea dismissed rumors that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un He is in a weak condition as speculation about his state of health intensifies amid the silence of the authorities of North Korea about his whereabouts.

There is concern, particularly in Seoul and Washington, about what would happen if North Korea and his nuclear program in case something has really happened to Kim. For the South Korean and US governments, Kim’s absence would represent the departure of a man they have grappled with over the past two years to try to achieve North Korean denuclearization, although negotiations have stalled in recent months.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said in a closed-door forum in Seoul on Sunday that South Korea has “sufficient information to confidently say that there are no unusual occurrences” in North Korea to support speculation about Kim’s health, his ministry said Monday.

The minister stressed that he could not reveal what specific information had led to that conclusion, but insisted that a complex process of analysis had passed.

The rumors about Kim’s health began after he was not present at the April 15 commemoration of his grandfather’s 108th birthday, the founder of North Korea, Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un He is the third generation of his family to rule the country, and he had not missed the celebration, one of the most important in the country, since he assumed power on the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011.

North Korean official media have not mentioned Kim’s health or public activities since then, although they report that he has received messages of good wishes from governments in other countries. On Monday, the state television station in North Korea He indicated that Kim thanked the workers and officials at the site where a tourist complex is being built on the country’s east coast.

The Unification Minister’s statements reiterated previous comments from the South Korean government that Kim Jong Un appears to be managing State affairs normally and that unusual activity has not been detected in North Korea. However, those comments failed to dispel the rumors about Kim.

Kim is the absolute leader of a country with a nuclear weapons program, so his health is of great interest both in the region and in the rest of the world. If something happened to Kim, North Korea It could fall into a period of instability, according to some experts.

The presidential office of South Korea He had previously indicated that he had information that Kim is not in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and that neither the military forces of North Korea Nor has the Workers’ Party issued orders to prepare for an emergency situation, something that surely would have been done if Kim were really in serious condition.