The threat from the Kim Jong Un regime comes from South Korea taking a similar action in recent days

. – North Korea plans to send to South Korea about 12 million pamphlets propagandists via balloons and as punishment in « retaliation » for similar actions carried out by South Korean activists, official Pyongyang media reported today.

The regime led by Kim Jong-un threatened this measure after announcing last week that it was breaking off dialogue with the neighboring country and that it was going to remilitarize the border between the two Koreas, all due to the distribution of propaganda to the North from the South. , which according to Pyongyang breaches the 2018 bilateral pact.

« Preparations for the broadest leaflet distribution to date are almost complete … retaliation against those who launched an intolerable insult, » KCNA News Agency

Specifically, the Pyongyang regime has printed some 12 million pamphlets They collect « anger and hatred » from the North Korean people, and have also prepared « various types of equipment » that will spread this propaganda to South Korean territory, including some 3,000 balloons, according to the KCNA.

The official North Korean news agency did not specify when the distribution of the pamphlets, the last measure announced by North Korea after Pyongyang destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office on the 15th and announced the forwarding of troops to the border.

The regime led by Kim Jong-un also refused to dialogue with South Korea and raised his tone against the neighboring country, to which Seoul responded more harshly than usual and with concern.

Analysts believe that the North Korean regime has found in the delivery of propaganda balloons an excuse to tighten its pressure strategy at the failed Hanoi summit on denuclearization in February 2019, in which Pyongyang aspired to relax the sanctions that weigh on their country.