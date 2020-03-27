Two short-range missiles were launched by Pyongyang on the third day of weapons tests

EFE –

North Korea It launched two short-range missiles this Saturday, the armed forces of South Korea, in which it is the third arms test of this type that Pyongyang takes place in March.

The shells, believed to have been short-range missiles, fell into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea on the Korean peninsula) and were fired from somewhere in the North Korean province of North Pyongan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported. (JCS) South Korean without offering further details.

“Our militia is monitoring the situation in case there are additional launches,” the JCS said in a statement picked up by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

It is the third time that North Korea It conducts an artillery test so far in March, when it resumed this type of test after three months without launching projectiles. Pyongyang usually refrains from carrying out this type of tests during the winter.

The most recent test so far took place on March 9, when the country launched at least three shells in a “long-range artillery exercise,” believed to be from a multiple rocket launcher, and was supervised by its leader, Kim Jong. -a.

That test followed another one carried out on March 2 in which Pyongyang It launched two shells in a precision test that also had the presence of the supreme leader of the country.

Pyongyang performed thirteen tests of arms in all of 2019, a year that was marked by the failed Hanoi summit, in which Washington considered the offer of North Korean disarmament insufficient in the framework of its bilateral negotiations on denuclearization, and refused to lift its economic sanctions.

Since then, talks about denuclearization of the regime have been stalled.