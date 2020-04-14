SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea launched several ground-based missiles and fighter jets into its east coast waters on Tuesday, the Seoul army said, in a show of force on the eve of a key anniversary for the country and the parliamentary elections in its southern rival.

The consecutive launches were the most high-profile among a series of arms tests recently carried out by Pyongyang amid stagnation in nuclear diplomacy and external concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the hermetic nation.

Troops settled in Munchon, a city on the northeast coast, launched the first shells _ believed to be cruise missiles _ on Tuesday morning, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The weapons traveled more than 150 kilometers (93 miles), a Southern Defense official said. If confirmed, it would be Pyongyang’s first test with cruise missiles since June 2017, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity citing department regulations.

Later Tuesday, several North Korean Sukhoi-class fighter jets fired an unspecified number of air-to-ground missiles into northeast waters, the official added.

North Korea appears to have recently resumed military maneuvers it had relaxed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the official added, noting that other North Korean warplanes also patrolled near the border with China on Tuesday.

The launches came on the eve of North Korea celebrating the 108th birthday of the country’s late founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. Parliamentary elections will also be held on Wednesday in South Korea.

It is unusual for Pyongyang to launch cruise missiles. Most of the recently tested weapons were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells. Some experts say North Korean cruise missiles target US naval assets, which would be reinforced in the event of an armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The latest shells tested by the North Korean army were short-range and did not pose a direct threat to the American mainland.

North Korea has repeatedly denied the existence of a coronavirus outbreak in the country. But many foreign experts are skeptical and have warned that the arrival of the disease there would be a humanitarian disaster due to the chronic shortage of medicines and the country’s fragile health infrastructure.