North Korea fired two unidentified missiles on Monday, the South Korean military said a few weeks after Pyongyang announced the end of its moratorium on long-range ballistic missile testing. The two devices were fired eastward over the sea from the Wonsan region on the east coast, the South Korean Joint Staff said in a statement.

“The army is monitoring other possible launches and is ready,” the press release said.

North Korea had carried out a series of shots at the end of last year, including the last one in November, sometimes speaking of ballistic missile shots or of test of “multiple launch system of large caliber guided rockets”. He also tested an engine in December.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the end of the moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests at the end of December at a meeting of dignitaries from the ruling party in North Korea. He also threatened to demonstrate a “new strategic weapon”.

The peninsula experienced remarkable relaxation in 2018, illustrated by historic meetings between Kim and President Donald Trump.

But negotiations on denuclearization have stalled since the second summit between the two men, in February 2019 in Hanoi.

Pyongyang has in the past fired missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States. North Korea has also conducted six nuclear tests, the latest of which was a device 16 times more powerful than the bomb that devastated Hiroshima in 1945, according to high estimates.