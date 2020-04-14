North Korea fired several shells that could be cruise missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, also called the East Sea, on Tuesday, the South Korean Armed Forces said.

“North Korea fired several shells suspected of being short-range cruise missiles,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces said in a statement.

“South Korea and the US intelligence services discuss the issues” related to those shots, the statement from the general staff said.

In recent years, North Korea, the country that has the atomic bomb, has fired numerous ballistic missiles, projectiles propelled at high altitudes and falling towards the target at high speed due to gravity.

Instead, cruise missiles evolve at low altitudes, sometimes a few meters from the surface, making them more difficult to detect.

They need very sophisticated guidance systems to be able to reach the goal.