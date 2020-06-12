© . / U.S. Network Pool

Efforts to improve diplomatic relations between North Korea and the United States gave way to “despair,” North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Friday (12.06.2020), two years after a summit between Kim Jong. Un and Donald Trump.

“The hope of improving relations, which was very high and observed by everyone two years ago, has now turned into hopelessness, characterized by rapid deterioration,” said the official in a press release published by the official KCNA agency. .

Trump and Kim met face to face in Singapore on June 12, 2018, at the first summit between leaders of the two countries.

But negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program have stalled since the collapse of a second Trump-Kim meeting, held in Hanoi last year, over eventual Pyongyang concessions in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

In a long statement released by the South Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Foreign Minister Ri said that while the people of both countries wanted peace, Washington was “hell-bent on aggravating the situation.”

He added that the country had decided to strengthen its national nuclear deterrence “to deal with the constant threats of nuclear war from the United States.”

“The United States professes to be an advocate of better relations (with North Korea), but is in fact bent on aggravating the situation,” Ri said in the KCNA statement.

“As a result, the Korean peninsula has become the most dangerous place in the world, under constant threat from the specter of nuclear war,” he said.

