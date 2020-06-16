SEOUL (AP) – North Korea tore down the inter-Korean liaison office building on Tuesday, just north of the militarized South Korean border, in a dramatic show of anger that dramatically increases tensions on the peninsula and raises pressure. on Washington and Seoul in the face of stagnation in nuclear diplomacy.

The demolition of the building, which is located on North Korean territory and where there were no South Korean personnel, is largely symbolic. But it is probably the most provocative thing North Korea has done since embracing nuclear diplomacy in 2018 after a confrontation with the United States that raised fears of war. The incident marks a serious setback to the efforts of liberal South President Moon Jae-in to restore relations between the two rival nations.

According to the official Northern news agency, the Central News Agency, the office was destroyed with a « terrible expression » because its « angry people » was determined to « compel (the) human scum and those who have protected the scum to pay dearly for their crimes, « in an apparent reference to North Korean defectors who for years have been throwing pamphlets with anti-Korean propaganda across the border.

The report did not explain how the office, located in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, was destroyed.

Images from the South Korean news agency Yonhap showed a column of smoke coming out of what appeared to be a building complex. The area is part of an inter-Korean industrial park, now closed, where the liaison office was, he added.

The North also announced that it has cut all channels of government and military communication with Seoul, and threatens to abandon the bilateral peace agreements reached during the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Moon in 2018.

Some outside analysts believe that after failing to get what it wanted in the nuclear talks, the North will resort to provocation to obtain external concessions because its economy is likely to have worsened due to persistent US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. The hermetic nation could also be frustrated by sanctions preventing Seoul from pulling away from Washington to resume its joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The liaison office has been closed since late January for fear of the coronavirus. The institution, which was allegedly financed with South Korean money, was the first of its kind between the two nations since its division in 1945 and was considered a symbol of Moon’s policy.

According to the South Korean presidential office, national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who traveled between Pyongyang and Washington to help set up the first summit between Kim and Donald Trump in June 2018, called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss what happened. No further details were known at this time.