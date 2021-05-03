North Korea Condemns Biden’s Comments: “Continues Hostile Policy”

The director general of the Department of United States Affairs of the Ministry of North Korean Foreign Relations, Kwon Jong Gun, has described as “intolerable” the comments of the US president, Joe biden, on which the Asian country represents a “serious threat”.

In a statement published by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, the foreign representative referred to the first speech that Biden made before both chambers of the United States Congress to highlight your accomplishments during your first 100 days in office.

Kwon Jong Gun rated as “slip” Biden’s statements about North Korea, calling it a “serious threat” to the security of the United States and the world, something that “was already foreseen, as it is a common American story.”

“His statement clearly reflects his intention to continue pursuing a hostile policy toward North Korea as the United States has done for more than half a century.”Kwon continued, adding that “what is intolerable is” that the US chief executive has clarified his position on North Korea in this way in his first political speech.

According to the writing, it is “Illogical and an interference in the right of self-defense” of Pyongyang that Washington “threatens” through “a hostile policy and constant nuclear blackmail”, and call “North Korean deterrence threat to self-defense.”

From North Korea they add that “the supposed ‘diplomacy’ of the United States is a spurious cartel to cover up its hostile acts, and the ‘deterrence’ it proclaims is only a means to pose nuclear threats”.

In this sense, Kwon criticizes that “the nuclear war exercises against North Korea carried out by the United States shortly after the inauguration of the new Administration demonstrated who really threatens whom on the Korean peninsula and clearly showed that it is necessary to build a powerful deterrent to counter ”Washington.

“If you insist on tackling the ties between the two countries while still clinging to old-fashioned politics from the Cold War perspective and point of view,” the United States “It will face a crisis that is getting worse and out of control in the near future”, has threatened in his statement.

Kwon has concluded that Biden “He has made a big mistake” and now “it has become clear what the trend of the new US policy is,” which forces them to “press for the corresponding measures to be taken.”

Another spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized that the US Press Department has described as “human rights abuses” the measures taken by the authorities to control the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, these statements have lacked “the dignity of our supreme leadership in its serious provocation of a political nature”, in what would be a “provocation” and a “vivid manifestation of the hostile policy towards South Korea to tarnish its image and as a gross violation of their state sovereignty ”.

“The Human Rights Question” is a “political stunt” by Washington to “Destroy the ideology and social system” of North Korea, in addition to being a country that “has no right to claim Human Rights, since it has inflicted unspeakable suffering and pain on the people of South Korea with an unprecedented hostile and vicious policy. ”.

The statement criticizes that “the death of innocent people due to social inequality and racial discrimination is a daily fact” in the United States, which is also the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He has also criticized death by firearms.

The United States must “face an international investigation and assume its responsibility for its horrible abuses and violations of Human Rights,” concluded the spokesman, who has advanced that they will counter “with the most energetic terms” these statements, which assume that Washington ” it is preparing for a total confrontation ”with Pyongyang.

“We have warned the United States enough to understand that it will be harmed if it provokes us,” the North Korean official concluded, adding that “it will surely regret having acted lightly, defying our warnings.”

PYONGYANG WARNS SEOUL OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF SENDING “FLAGS”

In another statement, the deputy director of the department of the Central Committee of the Labor Party of Korea (PTC) – also sister of the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un -, Kim Yo Jong, has warned South Korea of ​​the “intolerable provocation “Of” scattering leaflets against North Korea. “

Despite warnings previously issued to South Korean authorities, “They have again not stopped the reckless acts of the ‘deserters from the North’, winking at them”, to which Kim has shown “disgust” for “such sordid acts.”

These “pamphlets” are considered “a serious provocation by Pyongyang”, so they will study “the corresponding actions” and, “whatever the decision we make and the actions we take, the responsibility for the consequences will rest entirely with the authorities. South Koreans who refrained from properly controlling that filthy human scum ”.

“We cannot continue to be spectators”Kim concluded in the letter, also released by the state news agency KCNA.

With information from Europa Press and Agencia Reforma

