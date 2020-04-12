The North Korean government called for stronger measures against the coronavirus pandemic, during a meeting chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Sunday, without acknowledging whether the country had registered any infection.

The country quickly closed its borders in January after the new coronavirus was first detected in neighboring China and imposed strict containment measures.

Pyongyang authorities and their state media have repeatedly insisted that the isolated country remains totally free from the virus, but Sunday’s report did not repeat that claim.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has infected more than 1.7 million people worldwide, has become “a major disaster that threatens all of humanity, regardless of borders and continents,” the Central Agency reported. Korean News (KCNA).

The Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party on Saturday discussed a change in political initiatives in the wake of the epidemic, KCNA reported, as officials called for strict and comprehensive control of the virus’s infiltration.

Thus, a joint resolution was adopted “on the more comprehensive implementation of national measures to protect the life and safety of our people to deal with the global epidemic disease,” added the KCNA report.

North Korea is said by experts to be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to its fragile health system, and numerous defectors have accused the government in Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.

As part of its efforts against the epidemic, North Korea placed thousands of its inhabitants and hundreds of foreigners – including diplomats – in isolation and mounted disinfection campaigns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that 709 people – 11 foreigners and 698 nationals – had been tested for the virus as of April 2, and that more than 24,800 people were released from quarantine.

Almost all other countries in the world have reported cases of coronavirus. In addition to China, South Korea suffered one of the worst initial outbreaks of the virus.

Registered cases of infection in 193 countries now exceed 1.7 million, including more than 108,000 deaths, according to an updated . count on Sunday and based on official national data and WHO figures.