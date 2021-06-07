North Korea Banned Foreign Jeans, Piercings, And Movies For Being “Poison”

A young woman, in jeans. (Photo: Westend61 via .)

The alarm was raised by the official newspaper of the North Korean regime, the Rodong Sinmum: the youngest are leaning too much towards Western fashion and it is time to do something. So the country’s beloved leader, Kim Jong-un, has opted to ban the use of tight jeans, piercings and some haircuts on his territory, in addition to foreign movies or slang that includes foreign words. Everything is “dangerous poison,” he says.

The president argues that his decision is due to the fact that these fashions reflect a “capitalist lifestyle”, something that he is not willing to allow. And he adds “We must be especially careful with the slightest sign of the capitalist lifestyle and fight to get rid of it”, also arguing that these types of excesses are part of a repression that goes against antisocialist behavior. Sin.

The communist regime has refined and released a list of 15 haircuts that will no longer be allowed in the country, along with a decree that establishes what would be the “appropriate cuts”, the accepted ones. According to documents published by the Patriotic Socialist Youth League, under the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party, citizens were also prohibited from dyeing their hair.

Likewise, the use of tight jeans, T-shirts with some type of legend or print and piercings that are worn on the nose or lips are rejected. The British daily The Guardian reported the goal is to prevent a certain fashion or style adopted in Korea from being too “foreign.” The BBC maintains that it is a “war without arms” against a model of life that they understand to be pernicious. Y…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.