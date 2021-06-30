USA: North Carolina will raise the minimum criminal age to 10 years

MiamiMundo / AP

Children between the ages of 6 and 9 can be prosecuted in North Carolina juvenile courts – the lowest age in the United States – but bipartisan administration will raise the minimum age to 10 years.

More than 2,100 complaints were filed against nearly 1,150 children under the age of 10 in fiscal years 2016-2019, according to the state Department of Public Safety, with black children being disproportionately charged. The data shows that 211 children between the ages of 6 and 8 appeared before a judge, and 54 were eventually found responsible.

Although state criminal officials say no one under the age of 10 was placed behind bars in that period, activists and lawmakers fear that a court appearance itself could cause lasting harm.

“The likelihood that they will lack legal capacity is so high and the real potential for real harm to identity development is also very high,” said Barbara Fedders, director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic at the University of Justice School of Law. North Carolina. “We are hurting them if we can’t find a better way to deal with those issues than prosecution.”

In 2014, the Fedders clinic represented a 6-year-old from the Raleigh area who threw a rock at a window in an empty apartment. Scared and away from his mother, the boy, who is black, confessed to a policeman. The property owner wanted money out the window, so in the following months, the boy and his father appeared in court twice. The clinic managed to have the case dismissed, arguing that children under 7 years of age are incapable of having criminal intent.

Democratic State Representative Marcia Morey, a former judge, remembers children in her court sitting in chairs too big for them, legs dangling, drawing in coloring books and crying. Most alarming for her was a case she dismissed in 2010 against a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who threw dice at a public housing building.

“My jaw dropped. They took those kids to court for throwing dice, ”Morey said.

Lawmakers set 6 as the minimum age for prosecution in North Carolina in 1979, during a period of tougher criminal law.

Connecticut, Maryland and New York all set the minimum age at 7 years. Twelve states allow children ages 10 and up to be prosecuted in the juvenile system, three states have a minimum age of 8, and one state has its minimum age of 11 years.