© .

A 16-year-old boy survived a shark attack on the North Carolina coast near Cape Hateras, thanks to his father, FOX 8 reported.

North Carolina Teen Survives Shark Attack After Father Fights It Off https://t.co/4WCWuR7BBl pic.twitter.com/jbcLn9rrMN – 590 KQNT (@ 590KQNT) June 20, 2020

Nick Arthur He was jumping on the waves on a sandbank about 25 feet from shore when his father, Tim, heard him scream. To Tim’s horror, his son was trying to fight a shark, which had a solid grip on its thigh.

The father rushed to help his son and began to hit and kick the shark. Finally, the shark released after Tim kicked him in the nose.

Nick was rushed to a medical center where he received treatment for the injuries.

The shark left 40 tooth marks on its thigh and the boy required 17 stitches. He was released from the hospital and is already home, although he still uses crutches to move.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.