Two people were killed and seven others wounded in the early hours of this Monday during a shooting in the American city of Charlotte, the most populous in the state of North Carolina, local media reported

The event occurred during a party on Beatties Ford Road, in the north of the city, which was the continuation of the Juneteenth celebrations, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the USA.

During the shootingFive other people were also injured when they were hit by several vehicles, local police chief Johnny Jennings said in statements to the press.

Police initially went to the scene of the shooting around 00:30 local time (0530 GMT) to answer a call about a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian; upon arrival he found hundreds of people on the street and the sound of several shots.

« Numerous shooters fired a dozen shots into the crowd, » notes a preliminary report released by police.

However, officers have not yet arrested a suspect.

According to the Police, a woman shot in the event was pronounced dead at the same scene, although neither her age nor her identity was revealed.

The second victim, for whom no information is known, died in the hospital.

This morning, the Police had not clarified in what condition were the seven wounded by bullets, local media reported.

About the five subjects who were run over, the local authorities have assured that they are out of danger and that of these one is a police officer and the other four are civilians who were beaten while fleeing the bullets.

« Juneteenth », the party commemorating the end of slavery in the US, last Friday lived its great moment, with acts throughout the country, spurred by the racial protests of the last month that have made a date traditionally remembered by the community African American go on to receive care nationwide.

« Juneteenth » commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when a Union general, Gordon Granger, read a federal order in Galveston, Texas, declaring the freedom of black slaves, two and a half years after the President Abraham Lincoln will sign the Emancipation Proclamation.