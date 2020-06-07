George Floyd funeral held in North Carolina Floyd’s family received an unexpected detail This is the second funeral in honor of the African American

At the second funeral in honor of George Floyd, who has become a symbol of the fight for African American rights, his family received an unexpected detail.

And it is that the Floyd family, who met at the North Carolina funeral, received a flag that had flown over the State Capitol, as reported by the New York Post.

About 125 people attended the North Carolina funeral, many of them wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and many others waving their fans in the heat, but first they had to wait for hours outside the Cape Fear Conference B Baptist Church.

Attendees watched as the clergyman and Floyd’s family solemnly marched down the aisle of the Raeford Baptist Church where Floyd’s sister Bridgett lives.

During the private service, Floyd’s other sisters, Zsa-Zsa and LaTonya, were among the family members dressed in white for the funeral.

Gospel music soared into the air Saturday as loved ones paid tribute to “gentle giant” George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, near his hometown of Fayetteville.

Shouts of “God bless your hearts!” and “Hallelujah!” They echoed through the Cape Fear Conference B Church in honor of Floyd, 46, whose murder at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman sparked protests across the country and called for social justice and police reform.

The nearly three-hour service preached hope and joy, with a parade of praise declaring that “God is on our side” and that Floyd “returned love to the world.”

But one family speaker noted, “Like the coronavirus, police brutality has yet to find a cure.”

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told attendees: “Don’t let George Floyd’s life be in vain. It has become a sacrifice. We [las fuerzas del orden] we are part of the problem ”.

He added that there are many good police officers, “but we need to take out the garbage.”

Another speaker commented that there are people who believe in Sasquatch, but who will not admit that racism exists in the United States.

It should be remembered that at George Floyd’s first funeral in Minneapolis, police officers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, knelt in respect and mourning as the float passed with the body of the African American.

Celebrities, musicians and politicians gathered in front of George Floyd’s golden coffin during a heated funeral last Thursday in honor of the man whose death at the hands of police sparked worldwide protests, and in which a rights advocacy leader Civilians declared that it is time for black people to demand: “Take the knee off our necks!”

