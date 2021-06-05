North Carolina County Bans Coca-Cola Vending Machines Over Company Criticism of New Voting Law



Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coca-Cola vending machines from its public buildings.

Photo: AUL J. RICHARDS / AFP / Getty Images

A North Carolina county banned The Coca-Cola Company’s vending machines after the company campaigned against Georgia’s electoral reforms.

Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coca-Cola vending machines from its public buildings in response to a statement from the Atlanta company that the new laws would decrease or deter access to voting.

Georgia’s law has been criticized for imposing new restrictions on voting. The law now requires voters to have a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail and also reduces the time people have to request an absentee ballot, among other things.

Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris said he hopes the Coca-Cola ban will spread across North Carolina to “cancel” the company statewide.

“The left in the United States withdraws funds, boycotts, cancels, demolishes statues, all kinds of heinous actions. Their expectation is that the opposite political side will cower in the corner and we are supposed to accept that and it is supposed to be fine. And it’s not okay. We are trying to cancel Coca-Cola. To use his tactics against themEddie Harris said.

The Coca-Cola Company issued a statement on April 1 saying it would support federal legislation after Georgia’s laws were passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“We want to be crystal clear and state without ambiguity that we are disappointed with the outcome of Georgia’s voting legislation.“Said the CEO of the company, James Quincey, in the statement.

“During the Georgia legislative session we provided feedback to members of the legislative houses and political parties, opposing measures in bills that would decrease or deter access to voting,” he added.

Commissioner Harris reportedly wrote directly to the CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, saying: “Millions of Americans believe that the last presidential election was not held fairly and that more voter fraud will occur in the future if elections are not closely monitored and regulated ”.

The Independent newspaper said a spokesperson told them that The Coca-Cola Company contacted the county to schedule a meeting with commissioners.

