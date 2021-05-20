North and South Node Placements In Your Birth Chart

The lunar nodes (AKA Nodes of Destiny) are the points in the sky where the Moon and Sun cross paths. This happens a few times a year, during which we experience the astrological phenomenon known as eclipses. The Nodes denote the spiritual paths that we should move towards and let go of, as well as the type of energy we are working with over the course of the year and a half the Nodes transit through each axis (the Nodes are always in two opposite signs — for example, if the North Node is in Leo, we will be dealing with the South Node in Aquarius at the same time).

In astrology, the lunar nodes of the Moon are divided into two: the North Node and the South Node. Both tell a story of fate and destiny, in this life (the North Node) and your past lives (the South Node). Every year and a half, the lunar nodes change signs. In our charts, the different placements and signs show us our past and current destiny. (The past dictates the future — if we embrace our karmic lessons. Goose bumps!)

This is also how we know what will happen to us during the eclipses, based on our personal birth charts’ nodes and the transiting nodes that affect the collective as a whole. The Nodes of Fate or Destiny (aka your True Node) show your life’s purpose in your birth chart.

The North Node shows the fundamental visions we came into this life to learn. The South Node shows the baggage we bring with us from previous lifetimes. Thing is, we may fall back on past life tendencies because they are so familiar. Also, we may not want to deal with old crap, so we only work our way into the future. This is where the drama and conflicts happen.

You can find your destiny by looking at your chart and circling your True Node. The South Node will always be the opposite sign and degree of the True. Circle both of them in your chart and use the interpretations below.

(Wanna graduate to the advanced class? Take it one step further to find out how the eclipses will affect you directly. Circle the houses where the two upcoming eclipses will occur: 5 degrees Sagittarius during the lunar eclipse on May 26 and 19 degrees Gemini during the solar eclipse on June 10. In the fall, there will be a lunar eclipse at 27 degrees Taurus on November 19 and a solar eclipse at 12 degrees Sagittarius on December 4. Put your natal nodes and the transiting nodes together, and presto, you have found out your eclipse story. You can do this trick to interpret your chart with all the other eclipses too!)

North Node in Aries / South Node in Libra: There’s a need to be more self-reliant here, as there is a tendency to focus on relationships. You need to learn not to let your partnerships define you, and moving on from toxic situations and relationships will require a lot of work on your part. But it’s totally doable over time.

North Node in Taurus / South Node in Scorpio: You tend to be too giving * and * hedonistic. It is suggested you are in charge of the finances, rather than your partner. Being consistent in the flow of emotions and keeping promises is essential, as you tend to be too focused on personal evolution. Don’t put up too many walls to ensure you can let others in.

North Node in Gemini / South Node in Sagittarius: You’re an independent thinker with great communication skills. Probs fluent in a few languages. Saying what you mean and relying on facts is essential. North Node in Cancer / South Node in Capricorn: You can be too ambitious and harsh. Sorry, but you know it’s true. Learning to be emotionally sensitive to the needs of others can take your relationships to a new level. Also, give yourself some TLC, too. North Node in Leo / South Node in Aquarius: Artistic and creative endeavors are favorable for you. You have a tendency to be a dreamer. Being a leader is hard for you, as you’re a team player. Learning to take the reins will elevate you to great heights. North Node in Virgo / South Node in Pisces: You need to be more critical and assertive. Also, you have a tendency to disappear into the ~ spiritual world ~, which means that you’re often lost in your feels. And, you ghost others frequently. Be more communicative.North Node in Libra / South Node in Aries: Think before you speak! You have a tendency to act or say things impulsively. Learning to work cooperatively and love others freely will be challenging, as you’re used to putting your needs first. Now, you have to focus on others.

North Node in Scorpio / South Node in Taurus: Ooh! You gain through inheritance or spouses, although your personality can be a bit obsessive / addictive. This is a great aspect for managing the affairs of others, though! Be patient and use your intuition to navigate you in all of your endeavors.North Node in Sagittarius / South Node in Gemini: Okay, you are * very * talkative and lack focus. But! You’re hella generous. A natural teacher and philosopher too. Don’t just talk about it, do it! Put your words in action. North Node in Capricorn / South Node in Cancer: You love personal histories. Sentimentality and feels are hard to let go of — there’s a need for some emotional discipline here. Be open to sharing and reflecting with others. North Node in Aquarius / South Node in Leo: Motivations / goals solely for personal fulfillment, never for fame. You’re an idealist and humanitarian. However, you can be a tad selfish and needy at times.

North Node in Pisces / South Node in Virgo: You lack boundaries and you’re a perfectionist. But, hey, you have healing abilities, so not so bad. Use your powers to help those in need.

AND NOW, THE NODES IN THE HOUSES:

If you look at your birth chart, you will find a glyph (an astrological symbol) that looks like a horse shoe. That is the symbol for the North Node. The glyph for the South Node is an upside-down horse shoe. Once you find those symbols in your chart, then you can circle them. They will always appear in opposite houses, opposite signs, and at the same degrees. Now that you’ve found the houses that they reside in, you’ll be able to understand the karma and energy that you’re working with. The houses depict the overall vibe and story, while the signs show the flavor.

North Node in the 1st house / South Node in the 7th house: You’ll make up for any karmic debts in marriage / partnership, so good luck with that!North Node in the 2nd house / South Node in the 8th house: Sex can be your undoing. Just sayin ‘.North Node in the 3rd house / South Node in the 9th house: You’ve got so much love for your crew, not so much for spiritual stuff. You have the ability to self-educate and communicate well. North Node in the 4th house / South Node in the 10th house: You focus a ton on your “image” and reputation as well as your career. Spend more time in spiritual practices and the home. North Node in the 5th house / South Node in the 11th house: Your karmic debts are paid through humanitarian efforts — find a volunteer sign-up sheet and put your name down. North Node in the 6th house / South Node in the 12th house: You’re the effin ‘best at working together with people at the office. Bonus: You’ve got strong health too. North Node in the 7th house / South Node in the 1st house: You dominate partners and lack boundaries in relationships — hmm, maybe it’s because you have insecurities around self and relationships.North Node in the 8th house / South Node in the 2nd house: Watch out for overspending and using your sexuality to your advantage.North Node in the 9th house / South Node in the 3rd house: You feel a need for higher learning and travel. And you’re probs interested in publishing. North Node in the 10th house / South Node in the 4th house: You’ve got a strong need for a career — which makes sense, since you find more happiness at work than at home. North Node in the 11th house / South Node in the 5th house: You’re supes generous (especially to kids and your boo). You find creativity and happiness in helping others. North Node in the 12th house / South Node in the 6th house: Your karmic debts are paid through your relationships with the people around you in the office, like your coworkers and employees. Oh, and be on the lookout for health issues / concerns.

ONE LAST THING: HERE ARE PLANETS ON THE NORTH NODE…

It’s common to have planets align with the Nodes of Destiny in your birth chart. It’s also common not to — so if you don’t have any, then don’t stress it. In astrology, anything and everything is common! If your birth chart includes a personal planet within 5 degrees and in the same zodiac sign of either of the Nodes, then we can say the energy is karmic. If the planet is a little further away, say between 5-15 degrees, then we can still apply the energy — it just won’t hold the same power.

Planets on the North Node dictate present life energy, and planets on the South Node depict past life energy; they also represent what we are bringing in (North Node) and what we are leaving behind (South Node). Let’s say your Sun is on the South Node — this means you’re working your way out of old insecurities in this lifetime. Conversely, having your Sun on the North Node means that you’re learning how to be more assertive in this lifetime. Got it?

Sun: We’re talking big ego. Popularity. Karmic lessons bring you into the spotlight. Moon: It’s a mixed bag. It is a protective energy, but it also indicates mental troubles. Hey, it also signals popularity and success in marriage, with women, and with your mom.Mercury: When Mercury makes an appearance on the North Node, it is a very delightful time: clear thinking. Great communication. Good travel luck.Venus: So many goodies here: magnetism, wealth, beauty, self-confidence, sex appeal, musical talents ….Mars: Assertive nature with a bit of an insensitivity and selfishness toward others.Jupiter: All signs point to success and career advancement. However, there’s a tendency to take success for granted.Saturn: Hard work pays off for you, but you’re harsh with yourself and others. Uranus: Fanaticism — eep! But also, creativity and sudden fame — yay!Neptune: Some dramz here: Expect artistic, psychic tendencies and a sexy, glamorous life. But also, um, manipulation. Drug and alcohol issues are a possibility too. Pluto: You’ve got the power to change or destroy the world or others — and the ability to heal. See also: Fame. Wealth. Obsession.

… AND ON THE SOUTH NODE:

Sun: Selflessness. Charitable. Lacks self-confidence. Moon: Deep in your feels and pretty sensitive. Also, you’re spiritually and musically inclined. Mercury: Great memory but totes irrational. Venus: Poor bb: You are running low on self-esteem and have a tendency to find comfort through food, sex, drugs, or alcohol. Mars: Two words: temper tantrums. Jupiter: A very fortunate aspect! Informed. Smart. Generous. Just watch out for losses in stock market. Saturn: You’ve got an understanding and appreciation for the ups and downs in life. Uranus: You help inspire others. Neptune: Beware of alcohol and drugs. You’ve got a heightened imagination and trouble concentrating. Inclination toward the arts and spirituality. Pluto: Transformative nature. Prepare to rise to fame — for better or for worse.

