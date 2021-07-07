North America recorded record temperatures in June

(Bloomberg) – With North America’s record-breaking heat wave, last month turned into the hottest June of all time for the region, according to the European Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Extreme heat was also felt in northern and eastern areas of Europe, recording their second warmest June, the agency said in its monthly report on Wednesday. June 2021 was the fourth warmest on record globally, tied with June 2018, with temperatures 0.21 ° C warmer than the 1991 to 2020 average.

The high temperatures in June extended from northeastern Europe to southwest to North Africa, and southeast to Iran and Pakistan, Copernicus said. The region was 1.5 ° C warmer than the average between 1991 and 2020 for June.

Climate change is exacerbating unusual weather patterns around the world, and the Northern Hemisphere is under extreme heat as summer begins. Last year tied with 2016 as the hottest on record, with global average temperatures 0.78 ° C higher than the 20th century average. Temperatures are expected to rise 3 ° C by the end of the century, compared to pre-industrial times, although world leaders are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that increase the planet’s temperatures.

The Arctic part of Siberia also saw high temperatures and its fourth warmest June. The extent of sea ice in the region was below average, but above related levels during the previous five months of June. The Laptev Sea, on the northeast coast of Siberia, recorded the lowest ice cover on average, mainly due to the large areas of open water within the sea ice cap. The sea ice cap in the Kara Sea to the west was above average.

