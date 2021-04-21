North America could become the world’s largest region for the marijuana market



In the United States, the marijuana sector generates more than 300,000 full-time jobs.

Photo: EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP / Getty Images

In its latest Pew Research Center survey, it revealed that 60% of adults in the United States support legalizing recreational use and medicinal marijuana, an additional 31% support only its medicinal use, and the remaining 8% oppose its legalization.

North America could become the territory with the largest marijuana market in the world in the near future after what Canada legalized recreational cannabis in 2018 and Mexico could follow their example very soon after the legalization process was postponed last month in Congress but that could lead to a new discussion and analysis during the new period of sessions that begins in September, after the country’s midterm elections.

Interest in Cannabis in the United States

Thanks to the support that many citizens are giving to the use of marijuana, it is causing more politicians to become part of the movement that seeks its legalization at the national level.

In April New Mexico became the 17th state to allow recreational marijuana use, and as of July Virginia will allow adults to consume it without violating state regulations.

Some states are also changing their policies against the war on drugs. New York, Illinois and Vermont they are automatically expunging the criminal record of some charges related to the use and consumption of marijuana while other states will prioritize licensing to entrepreneurs in producing communities that have been affected by the restrictions.

In the United States, cannabis continues to be illegal under federal law. This regulation affects companies that seek to start with cannabis-derived products and banks that refuse to provide the service request a loanThe same happens with insurance companies and other financial services.

Thanks to a new law approved this Monday by the United States House of Representatives would allow banks to serve cannabis companies in states where it is legal, a step to eliminate what, according to analysts, is a barrier to the development of a national industry. The bill will now be sent to the Senate.

Also, the lack of a federal standard has led to inconsistencies in the testing, labeling and marketing of cannabis-derived products.

Related: 6 states approve recreational and medicinal use of marijuana

An economic opportunity

Marijuana legalization can represent a great opportunity for the economy. In the United States, this sector already generates more than 300,000 full-time jobs, a number that exceeds the total number of dentists in the country.

Only during the first trimester, Illinois raised more money from cannabis taxes than with the taxes collected from the sale of alcohol.

But the marijuana industry is not a safe investment so far. Canada’s legal market began with an investor boom. However, today many cannabis companies have problems due to to the strict regulation that exists in its distribution, the marketing restrictions and a demand that is less than expected.

A recent article on the Vox site points out that eventually the “legalization of marijuana will end up winning, if not in all states, they will soon join the ranks of those who have legalized it.”

You may be interested: