Lando Norris will conduct a private test with a Formula 3 this week to begin his preparation for the 2020 season. The Briton will combine this contact on the track with karting sessions and work on the McLaren simulator.

Norris will drive a Formula 3 this week to have his first feelings aboard a car after the preseason tests in Montmeló. Formula 1 will start on July 5 in Austria after more than four months of inactivity due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The location and date of the Norris test with the F3 will not be reported to avoid the presence of fans on the circuit, but it will take place over the next few days.

“It will be very important to do everything possible to return to normality, as far as preparing races is concerned. The biggest challenge is to make sure I get into a car before Austria,” the Briton told the portal The Race.

Norris will combine track work with this type of car and with karting sessions. In addition, he will go to the McLaren Technology Center in Woking to get on the simulator and accumulate valuable hours for both him and the engineers.

“Of course, I will not be able to get into a Formula 1 because it is at a higher level. But I will try a Formula 3. I also have many karting sessions planned for the coming weeks. It is a matter of being busy again.”

“I also have many days in the simulator ahead of me. So there are really a lot of things to do: simulator, karting and testing a Formula 3, something that is not always easy to organize. We are lucky that the tracks have reopened and we can drive again, “Norris said to finish.

Other drivers like Kevin Magnussen or Pierre Gasly have taken advantage of the more lax measures of confinement in their countries of residence to train in karting. The Danish has done it in his native land and the French, in Dubai.

