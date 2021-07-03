Norris will attack Verstappen if he gets the chance

Norris will share the front row of the grid with Verstappen this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring after both led the qualifying session, where the Red Bull one took pole position.

At last weekend’s Styrian GP on the same stage, Norris chose not to defend himself thoroughly against Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas after starting third, as he did not want to damage his tires and thus fall into the group. of pursuers from the middle of the grid once the lead cars overtook him.

The Briton managed to be fifth in that race, the highest possible result for McLaren without any of the Red Bulls or Mercedes having problems, and today after qualifying he initially joked that “probably another fifth place” would be his goal in the race. Austrian GP.

But Norris then explained what attitude he will take about competing with Verstappen if an opportunity presents itself because he wants to “be optimistic.”

“We will do everything possible to try to step forward and go in the right direction,” Norris said. “But it’s not that we were exactly close last weekend and now we took one more step. I don’t want to be too negative, I want to be optimistic as it should be. But I’m also realistic and I know it’s going to be a very tough race.”

“We’re in the best possible position to maximize everything, but if I have a chance to go for first place, a chance to race Max and go for it, then I will.

“But I think I also know what is best for us, what is best for me and for the team and against whom, unfortunately, we are going to really compete in tomorrow’s race.”

Norris ended just 0s048 from Verstappen after the final attempt in Q3, where the Red Bull driver did not improve due to the lack of a slipstream as he was leading the pack.

But Norris doesn’t think he’ll be able to further improve his own record and take pole if he had a chance to make his final lap again.

“Of course there is always that little detail, but I’m sure Max would say the same thing,” he explained.

“It’s difficult because it’s so easy to go off a bit and have the lap erased and so forth. And I think I’ve already improved a lot in those last two corners compared to the rest of my lap.”

“It’s like risk versus reward and how much do you really risk? And I think I took the risk and ended up where I did.”

“But if I think that if I had a lot more opportunities or if they gave me another chance, I don’t necessarily think it would improve much more.”

“We are where we are. Throughout this year we know we don’t have a good enough car compared to Red Bull or Mercedes in general, and maybe we do today, but considering how fast they were last weekend. I think it’s obvious that we have problems in many areas. “

“The car is not as fast as theirs and a lot of things are not possible compared to them. So I think I have maximized our result and that’s all I could do.”

Gallery: Saturday's photos from the Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

