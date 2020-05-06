The British has contested an online race in the Australian category

He has a chance to drive the car that Zak Brown has

Lando Norris continues to add participations in online races in different categories. The last one was in Supercars All Stars Eseries. He has not achieved a great result, since in the second test he entered the pits in the opposite direction and blocked the pitlane. However, the Brit had fun and hopes to be able to test one of these cars on the actual asphalt.

After the end of the race, they asked him if with that experience they had entered to win to put himself at the controls of a Supercar, to which he answered yes without hesitation. In addition, Zak Brown has one of these cars – the Sainz tested it in Navarra – and promised that he would let him drive it.

“One hundred percent. In fact, Zak Brown has one. We went once to spend a day on the track a couple of years ago. I couldn’t drive it there, but he said he would let me ride it if we were to go out again one day in the circuit with his V8, “he said in statements collected by the US portal Motorsport.com.

The young McLaren driver is enjoying all these online races very much and this occasion was no exception. While the time comes to get back on the track with his Formula 1, the Brit will have a new date with the supercars next week. Consider that if you had a good time at the controls of these cars in a simulator, it would be even better to do it for real.

“I would love to do it. Especially because it is a lot of fun to drive in a simulator. I am sure that it is even better to drive it on a race track. It is very difficult to control, but very fun to drive,” he said.

This was his first participation in an online test after his much talked about Indianapolis race in which he ended up in the air after an incident with Simon Pagenaud. Norris himself shared an image of the moment through his social networks. Despite this, he continues with his desire to have a good time and to enjoy all the fans who are looking forward to the return of Formula 1.

