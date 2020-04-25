The Briton beats his partner O’Ward after a spin in Ecuador

Palou fought for the win, but a spin made him lose many positions

Lando Norris took victory in the Circuit of the Americas in the sixth round of the IndyCar virtual championship. The Briton has suffered despite having achieved Pole in his ‘debut’ in the American category. A spinning top left him in a very compromised position when he had the win almost in his pocket. Alex Palou finished ninth after having been in the fight for victory. Like McLaren’s, a spinning top has hurt him greatly.

The Pole went to Lando Norris at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The British has practiced for a few days and has caught the trick on the IndyCar very quickly. Keep in mind that has been a user of the iRacing simulator since he was six years old. The second place in the classification was for Will Power and the third, for Felix Rosenqvist.

Alex Palou got a valuable seventh starting position to make up for last week’s bad position at Motegi. Austin is the circuit in which the Barcelona player had his first contact with the IndyCar in February.

Its Dale Coyne Racing by Team Goh single-seater today sported special words for those on the front lines of the battle with the Covid-19: “Thank you first responders.” What in Spanish would translate as a thank you to the health and civil security services.

Departure. Norris squeezed very hard and opened a small mattress regarding Power and Rosenqvist at the start. Alex Palou overtook Veekay to climb to sixth place. Patricio O’Ward advanced Scott McLaughlin, one of the stars of this championship, for fourth place.

On lap 7, Norris increased the gap to Power by about three seconds. Palou kept a good rhythm and outplayed McLaughlin for fifth place. O’Ward, meanwhile, edged Rosenqvist for third place.

Norris, Palou and O’Ward stopped at the end of lap 11 knowing that a ‘Competition Caution’ period would be enacted soon – so that television could take an advertising break – which slowed down the entire group. The lead fell to Power, followed by Rosenqvist and Veekay.

A twist later the ‘Pace Car’ came out. This meant that the drivers could not stop in the pits during the first two laps of this period. The strategic battle was divided into two large groups: the pilots who went to one stop – those who did not stop before the safety car – and those who went to two stops – such as Norris and Palou.

The action resumed on lap 15. Norris began to shake off the drivers with older tires from the green flag. In just over four corners, he had already climbed two places. However, the McLaren man spun at the end of the turn and lost many positions: “It was totally my fault,” he told his engineer.

Stops began for those who had not yet done so on Lap 17. Will Power, provisional leader, on cold tires spun twice. Very favorable situation for Patricio O’Ward who placed first and Alex Palou, second.

Norris started his comeback. The Briton had a devilish rhythm and was fourth in pursuit of McLaughlin, third. The McLaren man reached the podium position when Alex Palou spun on two consecutive occasions. Problems for the Catalan who had victory at his fingertips.

Duel at McLaren for the lead with 10 laps to go. Norris dangerously approached O’Ward and pitted to try an undercut. McLaughlin tried the same play on the Brit, but Norris came out ahead and on fresh tires. Palou was second with eight laps to go, but he had to get in again.

O’Ward entered the pits with five laps to go. Arrow McLaren’s Mexican came out behind Rosenqvist and Norris. The lead was taken by Palou, but he stopped a turn later. Rosenqvist was placed leader followed by Norris and O’Ward.

Rosenqvist spun and touched Norris lightly on lap 29. O’Ward took advantage of this to narrow the gap with the two leading men. Norris was placed first followed by the Mexican. Duel between two McLaren for the win.

Finally, the victory was for Lando Norris in his virtual ‘debut’ on the IndyCar. The Briton remade his top thanks to a rhythm cataloged by “devilish” commentators. Second place for Patricio O’Ward and third step of the podium for Felix Rosenqvist. Palou paid dearly for his top and finished ninth after having aspirations to victory.

“It was not easy. It was a tough race, especially with the top. I did not expect to return to the lead. My engineer told me to keep pushing and I have done so,” said Norris after the race.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.