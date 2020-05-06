Think that the team has to improve in other areas besides the engine

Lando Norris acknowledges that switching to Mercedes engines is one of the many steps McLaren has to take to regain the opportunity to fight for victories. The young Brit is eager for his team to rejoin forces with the German manufacturer, but it is clear that only that change will not allow them to meet their goals.

Norris argues that the entire team is eager to return to work alongside Mercedes. Of course, despite seeing favorably this change in supplier of power units, they are sure that they must also improve in other areas in order to win races again – something they have not done since 2012–.

“Starting again with Mercedes is something we look forward to very much. We believe it will be a positive thing for us and a factor that will help us take a step forward, but that step is not going to be the one that allows us to win again, there are many other steps to take “, recognized Norris in words collected by the web portal ..net.

“The new engine will be a help to us, but in addition to the engine, in Formula 1 you need many other things to make your car go fast. Without a doubt Mercedes is going to help us, now we have to work really hard to get the 2020 season off in the best possible way, and look forward to 2021, “he insisted.

Lando, like Liberty Media, sees it feasible, although not completely certain, that the season will start in Austria in less than two months. In addition, the British believes that there will be only one race each weekend, but he does not rule out having to spend two weeks at the Red Bull Ring, in order to compete twice in total there.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet, the goal is to compete again in two months and Austria is shaping up to be the first race in theory. It still seems that we will have a race for the weekend, but it may be that we are on a circuit more than one weekend, “he added.

Finally, Norris thinks that the 2020 season will be very demanding from a physical point of view. The Briton is sure it will be a difficult season, but he is eager to face it.

“We are going to be busy. I think as soon as we race again we will have many races ahead. Going back to a Formula 1 car, one of the fastest and most physical cars, will be physically difficult. It will not be easy, but I really want to compete again as soon as possible, “said Norris to finish.

