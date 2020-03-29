Pole and victory in the first race for the British

In the second, with an inverted grill, he finished second

Lando Norris has swept the Veloce Pro Series on the Silverstone circuit. The McLaren rider has won the Pole, a victory in the first race of the event and a second position in the second and last race.

On this occasion, the chosen simulator was iRacing and the format was very simple: free practice, qualifying and two races – the first, 25 minutes long; the second, 15 minutes and a part of the inverted grill.

In qualifying, as well as in the first race, Lando Norris has had no rival. The Briton has won the Pole for more than six tenths and has dominated the first race from cover to cover, practically without rival.

A race in which the Franco-Argentine pilot Sacha Fenestraz has finished in a creditable third position after a beautiful battle with Ed Jones and James Baldwin. Far behind have been pilots like Nicholas Latifi or David Schumacher.

In the second and last heat of the event, with an inverted grid for the top ten, the show was exciting. Touches at the start, overtaking of all kinds, comebacks, position defenses … and Lando Norris with a devilish rhythm.

The Briton started tenth for having won the first race and, in addition, at the start he was relegated to 13th place due to an incident, but little by little he has set his pace to quickly rise to fourth position.

From there, he has had a beautiful fight with Louis Delétraz and Sacha Fenestraz to place second with about five minutes to go. The first, Martin Kodrić, was more than three seconds away … and they entered the finish line stuck together!

Finally, the victory was for Kodrić, with Norris second and Fenestraz again third – double podium for the Franco-Argentinean. Latifi, Schumacher or Vandoorne have returned to the bottom of the classification.

