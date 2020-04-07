McLaren driver thinks it would be a “great opportunity”

It is not clear if it would be more complicated or simpler than the ‘normal’ circuit

Lando Norris welcomes Formula 1 racing at Silverstone in the opposite direction, as the ‘boss’ of the track, Stuart Pringle, dropped last week. The McLaren rider believes that it is a “great” idea and it is unclear whether it would be more complicated or simpler than the traditional circuit.

It was the director of the circuit who launched the idea of ​​organizing several races at Silverstone and did not rule out the idea of ​​running in the opposite direction either. Lando Norris has been enthusiastic about the initiative.

“I have seen an onboard of someone who has tried it backwards and it seems quite complicated. Going towards Becketts and Maggotts in the opposite direction seems complicated and different. I do not know how that would influence the races, because you have enough high speed curves that end in the straight lines, instead of low speed curves. ”

“So it can be a bit tricky to overtake or it can be easy, I’m not quite sure. But it would be great. I think it’s more about having multiple Grand Prix races in Britain, maybe more races at home. It’s better for all of us within McLaren and of course for me for having more races at home. ”

“And for the British fans too, I think they would love it. So yes, I am willing to do it if F1 allows it and Silverstone can do it. I think it is a great opportunity,” said Lando Norris, speaking for the British magazine. Autosport.

As for using the same idea with other circuits, the British believes that it would not work at all, especially for security reasons.

“No, you can run them all the other way around. Some are designed in terms of safety to run one way and you would have a long straight that leads to a closed fork without escape, because it just isn’t designed to go that way.”

“But when we think of Silverstone, in a way, I don’t know if there will be some things that need to change, but it all comes together a little bit more, and it has the loopholes and the space available to do it.

“So yes, I think it is possible and for other tracks it would be impossible. Some are designed to go in a specific direction and, therefore, you cannot do all the tracks in the opposite direction,” said Lando Norris to conclude.

