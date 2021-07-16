Norris still does not feel recovered after the assault at Wembley

The young driver was shocked after guys pounced on him after the Italy-England game on Sunday night.

Bullies, who pounced on him as he was returning to his car after the Euro 2020 Final, stole his roughly € 47,000 Richard Mille watch amid the chaos surrounding Wembley Stadium.

It was the first football game Norris had ever attended.

The team McLaren issued a statement earlier this week saying that, beyond being “shocked” by the incident, the young Briton had escaped unharmed.

But when he arrived at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, Norris admitted that although he was feeling better, he was still not totally over it.

“I’m fine, thank you,” he said when asked how he was doing. “Maybe not in perfect condition, but improving.”

“I think one of the best things that could happen to me was to be able to come to Silverstone and stop thinking about it and focus on a different job. So we’re excited to be here. And I’m getting better, I’m sure I’ll be fine tomorrow.” .

Also read:

Furthermore, Norris will be boosted this weekend by the support of British fans, as Silverstone will have a large crowd for this year’s race.

Having completed a promotional event for the team on Thursday, Norris said he could already appreciate the feeling of being close to fans who had been absent from most of the grand prix of the past 12 months.

“They’ve already been pretty impressive,” Norris stated. “In fact, I have done several laps of the circuit in another car, and the stands were already full on the main straight, with chants and so on.”

“So it was great to get that feeling back. We’ve missed it for a long time.”

Norris arrives at the British Grand Prix after another podium at the Austrian GP a fortnight ago.

Third place has left him just three points behind Sergio Pérez in the fight for third place in the drivers’ championship.