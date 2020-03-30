The British spun yesterday in the heat of comeback in the simracing event ‘Challenge Lando’

Norris remembers the excuse Romain put in Baku in 2018

The Lando Norris show doesn’t stop. The Briton performs live daily and gives us great moments that will remain for history. The last one comes out of yesterday’s ‘Challenge Lando’ event, organized by Formula 1 and in it the McLaren driver joked with the excuse Romain Grosjean put.

Norris was starring in the last ‘simracing’ event of the weekend yesterday. At the ‘Challenge Lando’ event, fans and everyone with the official Formula 1 game of 2019 were invited to challenge themselves with Lando.

The match was full of exciting chases and strategy played a key part, but perhaps the funniest moment of the night was when Lando spun while chasing one of his rivals. Norris went against the barrier and commentators quickly wondered if someone had hit him from behind. The British pilot was quick and copied the excuse from Romain Grosjean. “I think Ericsson hit me.”

Although the Swede was obviously not in the game yesterday, Norris wanted to refer to the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race, when Grosjean was in sixth position, he lost control of his Haas and went against the wall during the period. security car.

VIDEO: Grosjean: “I think Ericsson hit us”

The Frenchman crashed when he zigzagged to keep the brake temperature and blamed Marcus Ericsson, but the replay confirmed that the Swede did not hit him. A posteriori, the team boss, Guenther Steiner, confirmed that Romain had been the only culprit in the accident.

Similarly, Norris decided to throw away that excuse to cover himself up for a mistake of his own. “It is unfair to Marcus. Lando Norris had to come from 16th position, but things did not go as planned,” shares F1.

