Lando Norris has spoken about the incident between Katherine Legge and Dani Juncadella at the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Formula 1 driver ensures that her status as a woman has nothing to do with this and remembers that Sebastian Vettel made a similar mistake at the 2019 Italian GP.

It has been one of the most commented actions of the Le Mans virtual event. One of the members of the 100% female team, Katherine Legge, has lost control of her car and spun – initially without damage. An a priori oversight without consequences, but the serious error would come on re-entry to the track.

Almost without looking around, the British pilot has rejoined without taking traffic into account and has taken the Corvette 80 from Romain Grosjean’s team, in which she is driving, among others, Dani Juncadella. Juncadella has been frustrated on social networks and Legge has apologized for the error.

Nice. Thanks to Katherine Legge for destroying our race pic.twitter.com/zUhLcncuDE – Dani Juncadella (@dani_juncadella) June 13, 2020

Until then everything falls within the normality of the races. Anyone can make a mistake. The problem comes when some imbeciles – they don’t have another name, I’m very sorry – start with the string of unfortunate insults to Katherine for the simple fact of being a woman and making a mistake.

Lando Norris, in a plausible gesture, has come to his defense. The Briton remembered the action of Sebastian Vettel in the last Italian GP, ​​when he spun in the Ascari Variant and, when he returned to the track – in a very dangerous way – he hit Lance Stroll and received his corresponding sanction.

“If someone says something bad about the pilot, get him expelled. Don’t you dare say that he did it for being a woman, because many pilots do it … like Sebastian Vettel. If someone dedicates himself to hating, simply let him expel, “said Lando Norris about the incident at Le Mans.

