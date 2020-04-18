Brit believes teams are on equal footing

Lando Norris believes that the FIA ​​has made the right decision to manage the coronavirus crisis in factories. The Briton maintains that it is a good thing that none of the teams can develop their car at this time, since the leading teams with more money do not have any advantage.

Norris says that he and McLaren have supported the temporary closure of the factories, which aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The young driver thinks that all the teams are in equal conditions regarding the development of their cars. The teams with the most money cannot use their economic power to prevail in this regard.

“No one right now can develop or do anything to make the cars faster. The only thing you can do is stay home and think about it. So I think that everything the FIA ​​has done has been the best for everyoneNorris said for the American website Motorsport.com.

“Whether for the leading teams or for the slower teamsI think this is all a level playing field right now. There is really no advantage to the best teams, nor to teams that have more money than others. Both McLaren and I are happy with the decisions that have been made. ”

On the other hand, Norris has highlighted the positive side of virtual racing, which allows a driver to keep his mind in the world of Formula 1. That does explain that there are many differences between driving in real life and the simulator.

“It’s about keeping your mind on what Formula 1 is, since when you’re doing simulation races, you still have a good feeling of how you control the car and those things. Of course, the difference is the feedback, since the Formula 1 cars are different from those of the simulator, “he said.

Finally, Lando argues that he is learning to work in telemetry at a distance. In addition, he adds that in case of doubts he has the team’s phone at hand to call and solve any type of uncertainty.

“Remote telemetry study is pretty easy to do, I have a hard drive with what I need in every video from last year. I even have the preseason tests and the data. So sometimes if I need to look at something, we talk on the phone and discuss various things, references are usually the data we use when we are on board, “said Norris to finish.

