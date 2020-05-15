Lando reacted to the signing of Sainz by Ferrari during a game of Call Of Duty

The British joker reproached Leclerc for stealing his partner

Sainz and Norris will race for the second and last time on the same team in 2020

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc joked about the signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari in the middle of a Call Of Duty game. The Briton jokingly reproached the Monegasque who stole from his teammate, with whom he had a great relationship during his first season at McLaren.

McLaren and Sainz will run their second and last season together in 2020, as the Spaniard will be a Ferrari driver in 2021. This addition fully affects both Norris and Leclerc. The young British promise will go from sharing a garage with Carlos to doing it with an even more experienced pilot like Daniel Ricciardo.

On the other hand, after two years with Sebastian Vettel, Leclerc will have Sainz as his teammate, a change that Norris has not liked, since he entered the streaming of Charles and left a comment with a dart included in relation to your new teammate; accusation that hardly had a response from the Monegasque.

“You stole my teammate “Norris wrote to Leclerc as they both played Call Of Duty. “Oh Lando …” the Monegasque replied instantly.

However, the alliance between Norris and Sainz has not ended, and the British will have the opportunity to be on the other side of the garage and have a good time with the Spanish – and vice versa – during the 2020 season, which has all the ballots to start. at the beginning of July in Austria, although the ‘OK’ by the country’s Ministry of Health is still missing.

In addition, Leclerc hopes to once again demonstrate all his talent this season and seek defeat for the second consecutive year to a four-time world champion like Sebastian Vettel. Most likely, both Scuderia drivers will compete on an equal footing in 2020, as team boss Mattia Binotto has already anticipated that there would be no number one driver and number two driver during this upcoming exercise.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.