Lando Norris has announced his participation in the virtual race in Indianapolis that the IndyCar has organized for this weekend. The Briton thus joins a new challenge after being also present in the test conducted at the Circuit of the Americas.

It should be remembered that the McLaren driver swept his debut by achieving not only the Pole, but also victory. The truth is that Norris is not new to iRacing, since he has competed since he was little, which explains his rapid adaptation.

Despite this, this challenge will not be easy for the British. The Indianapolis track has the peculiarity of being oval, something that he himself has admitted is not used to. In addition, it has compared the situation with what the pilots who have only competed on circuits with those characteristics would live if they had to compete on a different track with a Formula 1.

“It will be a big challenge because I think there are a lot of IndyCar drivers much more used to oval races. Not me. It is going to be difficult. It is as if they enter my world. I think about conserving tires, saving fuel and everything and I think it’s much more complicated. I’m going to have to catch up, “he said in statements collected by NBC Sports.

The test will take place this Saturday, May 2 and will even be televised in the United States. The race will consist of a total of 70 laps, which is equivalent to 175 miles of the 500 that are played on the real stage and that are scheduled for next August 23. As at that time, 33 drivers will be on the starting grid and Norris will fight to get a good result with his McLaren.

At the moment, their participation in the virtual race organized by Formula 1 is also not confirmed for this weekend. It would be the first time that it would be low since the initiative began.

