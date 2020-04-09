The British is satisfied with the step forward he has taken

You are aware that you have weak points in which to improve

Lando Norris became one of the great surprises on and off the track last season. The Briton is ready to face his second year in Formula 1 once the current situation improves and he can compete again. Plus, he feels more valued within McLaren after his 2019 performances.

Norris believes that his opinions are more taken into account within the team and believes that the key to this is that he has gained some experience that helps him to contribute to improving the car.

“I guess I feel a little bit more comfortable, but I’m still a lot better at riding than anything else. At the same time, simply because I’ve been doing it for a year, I’ve earned McLaren’s respect a little bit and therefore They listen to me more at the same time, “he said in statements collected by the British portal Autosport.

The Briton successfully passed his rookie season in Formula 1 by finishing eleventh in the Drivers’ World Championship and contributing to McLaren’s long-awaited fourth place in McLaren Constructors, Norris is satisfied with the step forward he has experienced.

“It is like they see you in a somewhat more professional way in some ways, not like someone who has only been there for a year, and you earn a little respect from others. People listen to you and you become a spokesperson in a certain way When people trust you, they listen to you and act on what you have said. I think it is a great thing, “he explained.

The one from Bristol is clear that despite this there are aspects in which he still has to improve when it comes to giving his impressions to the team. However, he confidently faces this 2020.

“I need to be a little more precise in the things I say and not always say yes or agree with everyone. I feel like a better starting point knowing the things I need to work on. That has allowed me to have a better strategy and a better focus in the pre-season tests and that has made it much easier to set our goals, “he said to finish.

