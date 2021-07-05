Norris called Perez’s overtaking attempt “stupid.”

Lando Norris achieved the third position within the Austrian Grand Prix despite a five-second penalty he received for a maneuver that ended at the runway exit of Sergio perez in the first laps of the race.

Norris he started from second place and defended that position when the lights went out. The Briton could not escape because immediately a safety car neutralized the race before the abandonment of Esteban Ocon, Alpine.

At the restart Sergio Pérez attacked him and attempted to overtake the McLaren around the outside of Turn 4. Both cars moved side by side with Norris extending his movement to the outer curbs which led the Mexican into the sand trap. This sent the Mexican to the tenth position.

The stewards considered that Norris forced Pérez to leave the circuit and sanctioned him with five seconds, a penalty that he fulfilled in his first pit stop, descending to fourth position behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

But the English did not give up and took advantage of the rhythm of the McLaren to catch up with the Mercedes and overtake Lewis Hamilton until taking the last step of the podium.

After the race, Norris spoke of the Mexican’s attempt to overtake in the first laps and described Pérez’s action as “a bit stupid.”

“He (Pérez) tried to go around the outside, which is a bit stupid, and he went off the track, I didn’t even push him, so I don’t know if I’m frustrated, but I’m also happy with third position because we had a lot of good pace ”, said the Briton before the podium.

“It was a good race, it was exciting, but I am disappointed because we should have taken second place.”

Norris crossed the finish line just two seconds behind Bottas, second in the race. The Englishman said that despite the pace he had no chance of catching up with the Mercedes.

“No, I think we had a good pace, I was able to follow him a lot, even with the dirty air but not enough to get into the DRS, because as soon as I got closer to a second apart I started to fight too much.”

Also read:

“It’s good to know that we can be there and that we can race them, it’s probably the first race in many years where we can really race a Mercedes and a Red Bull, but yeah, I hope we can continue like this next time.”